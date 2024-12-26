Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Banita Sandhu, known for her roles in 'Bridgerton' and AP Dhillon's music video 'With You', has opened up about facing discrimination in Hollywood due to her ethnicity.

Despite her success, she claims to have lost roles because of her appearance.

However, she feels welcomed in India and remains focused on her work, undeterred by the scrutiny of her personal life. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Banita Sandhu calls her move to India a 'homecoming'

'Being a brown actor...': Banita Sandhu faced discrimination in Hollywood

By Isha Sharma 02:02 pm Dec 26, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Indian-origin actor Banita Sandhu, known for her roles in October and Sardar Udham, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about her experience working in Hollywood and the Indian film industry. She said she was committed to Bollywood and called her move from Wales to India her "homecoming." "I think me just even shifting here shows my commitment and focus to this industry... India feels like a second home to me."

Difficulties in the West

'Faced discrimination in the West'

Sandhu's move was also delayed because of her work in the UK. She said, "This year, I've been wanting to come, but I had work commitments in the UK." Despite growing up abroad, Sandhu feels welcomed in India and has faced no discrimination here. She said, "I would say I've probably faced more discrimination in the West being a brown working actress there. I've definitely lost out on roles because of the way that I look, I've been told that."

International recognition

Sandhu discussed her brief stint in 'Bridgerton'

Sandhu also made a brief appearance in the popular American series Bridgerton, which received a lot of attention in India. She was surprised by the warm response from Indian viewers, saying, "I never expected to have that response but just to feel the warmth and love, it's an incredible feeling." She has also been a part of English-language projects such as Eternal Beauty and Pandora.

Career evolution

Sandhu's new avatar in AP Dhillon's music video

Sandhu also became popular for her appearance in AP Dhillon's music video With You. She said, "The music video was the first time I was presented in a different way...this was like a fun new avatar of me, and I'm so glad it was received so well." After her appearance in the video, Sandhu's relationship with Dhillon was put under the scanner. When asked how it affected her, she said, "My focus is work and everything else is just noise."