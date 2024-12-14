Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the success of 'Tere Naam', actor Ravi Kishan struggled financially, receiving no major Bollywood offers.

He turned to Bhojpuri cinema to support his family, enduring humiliation and non-payment.

Now settled, Kishan reflects on his journey, emphasizing resilience and a clear conscience as key to overcoming adversity.

Ravi Kishan discusses his career struggle

Ravi Kishan recalls having no work despite 'Tere Naam' success

What's the story Actor Ravi Kishan recently expressed happiness over his film Laapataa Ladies being chosen as India's entry for the Oscars. Speaking to Bombay Times, he reminisced about his 34-year-long journey in showbiz and said, "I've been waiting for 34 years for this day." "The art I learned was a fusion of natural acting and entertainment. Today, I feel like it has paid off."

Career transition

Kishan's financial struggles and shift to Bhojpuri cinema

Kishan opened up about his financial struggles after Salman Khan's Tere Naam was released. He said that despite the film's success, he didn't get big offers from mainstream Bollywood. "I was not getting mainstream offers. I was fed up. I didn't have money even after Tere Naam because people didn't give me good work. When I got into Bhojpuri films people said my career would be over but I went ahead as I had to run my house."

Struggles

'I didn't have money. I had mortgages to pay'

Further detailing his struggles, Kishan said, "I didn't have money. I had mortgages to pay." "I wanted to settle my family, my children, and my parents. So, every time I was doing any work, I was doing it for others." "Now that life is settled I want to do it for myself. I want people to remember that there was a crazy actor like Ravi Kishan in India."

Overcoming adversity

Kishan's resilience amid career challenges

Despite being humiliated and financially exploited, Kishan stood strong. "People humiliated me, crushed me, put me down and many didn't even pay me," he said. "I am immune. I have no grudge against people. I'm just on my journey." "I don't remember my enemies. I've learned with life, I've crawled, and I've reached here."

Personal philosophy

'You pay a price for everything'

Kishan also shared his philosophy on dealing with adversity. He believes challenges are part and parcel of life, especially for celebrities and politicians. "You pay a price for everything. All things are part and parcel of life. When you are a celebrity and then a politician, you have to deal with things quietly." "It is okay as long as your conscience is clear, and your wife respects you."