Netflix collaborates with Hanumankind for 'Squid Game 2' anthem
Indian rapper Sooraj Cherukat, popularly known as Hanumankind, is all set to make a major contribution to the next season of Netflix's hit series Squid Game. Netflix India confirmed the news on Saturday, revealing that a new anthem by the artist will feature in Squid Game 2's soundtrack. The track will be out on December 16.
Netflix India teased Hanumankind's 'Squid Game' anthem
Sharing a teaser post on social media, Netflix India wrote, "The Big Dawgs are coming to the Big Game @hanumankind is shaking up the arena with a new Squid Game anthem, dropping December 16th #SquidGame #Hanumankind @kingkalmi @bassdroppingalien." This has sparked speculation among fans if Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs will be featured in the series or if his new anthem will take center stage.
Here is the announcement
Hanumankind's global success and 'Squid Game 2' premiere
Hanumankind's track Big Dawgs recently entered the Top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100, going viral. The song gained immense popularity after K-pop star Sunghoon from ENHYPEN did a dance cover of it. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26, with returning characters like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon).