Saif-Kareena-Mrunal Thakur may join Prabhas in 'Spirit': Report
The much-anticipated action thriller Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Prabhas, may also star actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The real-life couple is likely to play negative roles in the film. Mrunal Thakur is also being eyed for the female lead. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that "conversations are in progress with Thakur, Saif, and Kareena."
'Spirit' to redefine cop-based action thrillers
Spirit is expected to be an unusual cop-based action thriller. The movie will see Prabhas play a disgraced police officer, who is on a mission to break an international crime syndicate. "It's a story like never before, in the template of a commercial Indian film." "There are good people and bad people in the tale, but with a lot of elements of grey that Vanga is known for."
'Spirit' to showcase Saif-Kareena in a new light
The source also revealed that Spirit will showcase Saif and Kareena in a new light, with both characters having negative undertones. "It's the first time that a real-life couple will be playing a negative role as a couple in a feature film," the source said. "The two will also have a lot of action to do alongside Prabhas and other members."
'Spirit' to hit the screens in 2026
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Vanga, Spirit is scheduled to release in 2026. The film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2025. After wrapping up Spirit, Vanga will start shooting for Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor in 2027. "The paperwork for all the talents is yet to be done, as discussions for monetary terms are underway," the source concluded.