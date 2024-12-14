Summarize Simplifying... In short Will Smith is reportedly joining Vishnu Manchu's $50M tech venture, Tarang Ventures, which aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry with technologies like OTT platforms, gaming, animation, blockchain, AR, VR, and AI.

Besides funding, the venture will provide strategic planning to startups, fostering creative innovations.

Meanwhile, Manchu's film 'Kannappa', featuring stars like Mohan Babu, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar, is set to release worldwide on April 25, 2025.

By Isha Sharma 03:26 pm Dec 14, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Will Smith is reportedly in advanced talks to join Tarang Ventures, a new initiative by Telugu actor-producer-educationist Vishnu Manchu, reported Gulte. The venture, backed by a $50 million fund, aims to invest in innovative technologies transforming the entertainment industry. The collaboration with Smith is approaching its final stages and an official announcement is expected soon.

Venture details

Tarang Ventures's focus and key stakeholders

Tarang Ventures will reportedly focus on entertainment industry-critical technologies, including OTT platforms, gaming, animation, blockchain, and emerging innovations like AR, VR, and AI. The venture hopes to leverage these advancements for transformative opportunities in the sector. Key stakeholders in Tarang Ventures include Aadi Shree, Pradyuman Jhala, Vinay Maheshwari, Devesh Chawla, and Satish Kataria.

Startup support

Tarang Ventures to guide startups, foster creative innovations

Along with funding, Tarang Ventures will also offer strategic planning guidance to startups. The idea is to help new creators and businesses thrive in the constantly evolving entertainment space. "This venture will serve as a catalyst for revolutionary advancements in media and entertainment. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology, we aim to foster creative innovations," Manchu said.

Film update

Manchu's upcoming film 'Kannappa' set for 2025 release

On the film front, Manchu is working on his film Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The big-budget venture is in the final stages of its post-production and stars Mohan Babu, Sarath Kumar, with guest appearances by Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. It is slated for a worldwide release on April 25, 2025.