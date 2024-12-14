Summarize Simplifying... In short Mukesh Khanna praised Allu Arjun's performance in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and sees him as a perfect fit for 'Shaktimaan'.

Khanna also compared Bollywood and South Indian cinema, urging Bollywood to learn from the South's budget allocation.

Meanwhile, Arjun was released from jail after a stampede incident at his film's premiere. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mukesh Khanna backs Allu Arjun for 'Shaktimaan'

Mukesh Khanna sees Allu Arjun as perfect fit for 'Shaktimaan'

By Isha Sharma 02:25 pm Dec 14, 202402:25 pm

What's the story Mukesh Khanna, who played the eponymous role in Shaktimaan, has backed Allu Arjun as an ideal choice to play the superhero. In a recent video, he said, "I am not committing to anything, but I think he (Arjun) can be Shaktimaan. He has good looks and height, but they (Pushpa makers) have turned him into a villain. But he would suit the role of Shaktimaan." Notably, Khanna had earlier rejected Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh for this role.

Film review

Khanna praised 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Khanna also shared his thoughts on Pushpa 2: The Rule, praising the film's production quality and Arjun's performance. He said, "It won't be achieved by just throwing around money, you can see how hard they worked to make it." "I will only praise Pushpa 2 from the first frame; every frame speaks of how they did well. When you have conviction in yourself, you convince the audience itself. Forget the logic, it's mindblowing."

Industry comparison

Khanna highlighted differences between Bollywood and South Indian cinema

Further in his video, Khanna drew a contrast between Bollywood and South Indian filmmaking. He urged Bollywood to learn from the South, criticizing the allocation of budgets in Hindi cinema. "In the south, the hero doesn't pocket all the budget for the film, they plan it well," he stated. "Even after three flops, heroes here take ₹90 crore. But if you give ₹60 crore to the hero, give ₹30 crore to the writer."

Legal update

Meanwhile, Arjun was released from jail following stampede incident

In other news, on Saturday morning, Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail after spending a night in custody in connection with a stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2. A woman, Revathi, lost her life in the stampede, while her son is currently undergoing treatment. Although he was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Friday evening, he spent the night in jail due to a delay in receiving the bail orders.