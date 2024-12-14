Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vikrant Massey, known for his roles in Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Dharam Veer, recently announced a break from acting on Instagram, citing the need to recalibrate and spend quality time with his family.

Despite the break, he is currently filming Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in Dehradun and has another project, Yaar Jigri, lined up.

Massey, who became a father this year, expressed his desire to selectively engage with social media and focus on personal and professional growth.

Vikrant Massey speaks about how 'social media pressure' prompted his acting break

By Isha Sharma 01:49 pm Dec 14, 202401:49 pm

What's the story Vikrant Massey, who was recently seen in Ektaa Kapoor's political drama The Sabarmati Report, has revealed why he decided to take a break from acting. Speaking to Agenda AajTak, the actor said "social media pressure" was a major reason behind announcing his break. "Social media pressure was an important part of sharing that break from work post, that I concede. I lead a public life and am borderline introvert-ish."

Selective engagement

Massey's desire for a selective social media presence

Further, Massey said he would prefer a more selective approach toward social media. "One has to come to social media. But if someone were to give me an option, I would come selectively on it, whenever I would feel like sharing something," he said. He added he couldn't spend quality time with his family because of his work. Notably, Massey has been working since the mid-2000s and before films, starred in shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Dharam Veer.

Growth journey

Massey's pursuit of personal and professional growth

Massey, who married actor Sheetal Thakur in February 2022 and welcomed their first child this year, added, "And then my son was born, I was not able to spend any quality time with him or my wife." "All of this was happening simultaneously. So, which is why I had written in that Instagram post that as an actor, son, father, and husband, it was time to recalibrate." "I just want to better myself as an artiste going forward."

Break announcement

Massey's Instagram post announcing acting break surprised everyone

On December 2, Massey took to Instagram to announce his acting break. He wrote, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support." "But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father, and son. And also as an actor."

Future plans

Massey's upcoming projects and current endeavors

Despite his announced break, Massey is currently busy shooting for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in Dehradun, with Shanaya Kapoor. The film, directed by Santosh Singh, offers a modern take on romance and ghosting. Apart from this project, he also has Yaar Jigri in his upcoming lineup. He has clarified that he will be seen in only one film next year.