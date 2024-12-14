Summarize Simplifying... In short Jay-Z's accuser, Doe, has admitted to potential errors in her allegations of assault, including misidentifying the rapper and inconsistencies about her father's involvement.

Despite these discrepancies, Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, stands by her claims, citing her emotional distress and willingness to take a polygraph test.

Jay-Z and his lawyer have vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as a pursuit of money and fame.

Jay-Z rape accuser admits 'mistakes' in allegations

By Isha Sharma 01:30 pm Dec 14, 202401:30 pm

What's the story The woman who recently accused music moguls Jay-Z (55) and Sean "Diddy" Combs (55) of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 has admitted to some inconsistencies in her allegations. In a recent interview with NBC News, the accuser—identified as Jane Doe—admitted that "not all the faces are clear" in her memory of the incident that allegedly took place over two decades ago. Nevertheless, she stands by her overall accusations.

Accusation details

'May have made a mistake in identifying'

Doe told NBC News, "I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying." The report also noted a discrepancy between Doe's claim that her father picked her up after the alleged assault and his denial of it. Her father said, "I feel like I would remember that, and I don't," adding that such an incident would "definitely stick" in his mind.

Defense stance

Doe's attorney defended her father's lack of recall

In light of these inconsistencies, Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, defended her father's failure to recall. He told NBC News, "We agree he states he doesn't remember. His daughter explains that he was in no state to remember during that point in time due to personal issues he was having then." Buzbee stressed that the events in question took place over 20 years ago (in 2000).

Claim scrutiny

Doe's claims about VMAs after-party questioned

Doe also claimed to have spoken to musician Benji Madden at the 2000s VMAs after-party, where she alleges the assault took place. However, NBC News confirmed that neither Madden nor his brother Joel attended the 2000 VMAs. Despite these inconsistencies, Doe maintains, "What is the clearest is what happened to me and the route that I took to what happened to me."

Denial issued

Jay-Z and his lawyer have denied the allegations

In response to the allegations, Jay-Z denied them in a statement and accused Buzbee of filing a false complaint for money and fame. He wrote, "This 'attorney' Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame." "This incident didn't happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True Justice is coming." His lawyer Alex Spiro also called for the dismissal of the "frivolous case."

Defense strategy

Buzbee defended his client amid Jay-Z's denial

Despite Jay-Z's denial, Buzbee defended his client, saying she is in "extreme distress" and has been suffering seizures due to stress. He told NBC News, "Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory. We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists." He also revealed that Doe has agreed to submit to a polygraph test.