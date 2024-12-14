Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite recent rumors, Warner Bros and Greta Gerwig have denied the development of 'Barbie 2'.

Gerwig, who has expressed her love for the Barbie character, has shown interest in a sequel but only if she feels passionate about the idea.

Contrary to recent reports, 'Barbie' sequel is currently not happening

'Barbie 2' in development? Warner Bros, Greta Gerwig deny reports

What's the story Despite recent reports claiming that a sequel to the blockbuster film Barbie is in the works, both Warner Bros. and representatives for director Greta Gerwig have denied the claims as "inaccurate." The Hollywood Reporter had recently reported that Gerwig was returning for Barbie 2, along with her husband and co-writer Noah Baumbach. However, a WB representative denied the news, saying, "THR's reporting is inaccurate," while another representative for Gerwig and Baumbach added, "There is no legitimacy to this reporting."

'THR' claimed that the idea is in 'early stages'

A recent THR report claimed, "[THR] has learned from a well-placed source that Gerwig and Baumbach have been swept up in an undertow and hatched an idea for the sequel, having already brought it to Warner Bros." "While it's said to be in "early stages," it is understood that finding the story has opened the door for deal talk which, again, is early, another source with direct knowledge confirms."

Gerwig's openness to 'Barbie 2' and potential challenges

Despite the recent denials, Gerwig has previously shown interest in a possible sequel. She told The New York Times last year that she would only consider Barbie 2 if she felt passionate about an idea for it. However, even with tentative plans for a sequel, several factors need to align including a satisfactory screenplay and the availability of stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Gerwig's passion and doubts about a potential sequel

Gerwig has revealed her deep love for the Barbie character, remembering her love for the dolls as a kid. However, she also had her doubts about coming up with another strong idea for a sequel. "My North Star is 'What do I deeply love? What do I really care about? Like, 'What's the story underneath this story?' And I think with Barbie, the story underneath this story was I loved Barbie," she said.