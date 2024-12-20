Phil Collins reveals health battle that ended his drumming career
Legendary Genesis musician Phil Collins recently gave a rare health update. This comes nearly three years after he lost his ability to play drums due to health issues. After a five-decade-long career, Collins retired in March 2022. He opened up about his work and the challenges that came with it in the documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, which premiered on YouTube this Wednesday.
Collins's health struggles and impact on his drumming
In the documentary, Collins admitted that he is still coming to terms with his inability to play drums. He said, "I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock." The 73-year-old musician began playing drums at five but confessed that this strenuous activity has taken a toll on his hands and legs over the years.
Collins's perspective on retirement and potential return
Speaking about retirement, Collins said, "If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything." He also hinted at returning to drumming if his health allows. "If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks then I'll have a crack at it," he revealed. "But I just feel like I've used up my air miles," he added.
Nic Collins discussed his father's health and career
Nic Collins, the Grammy winner's son and successor in drumming, also took part in the documentary. He noted that musicians often feel invincible, which he thinks was the case with his father. "I think that's really what it is with my dad — is just this kind of sense of 'you're a drummer, you're invincible, you do what you do,'" said 23-year-old Nic, adding, "But you don't know it's gonna take a toll in the long run."
Collins's health issues: A closer look
Nic revealed that his father underwent a major neck surgery in 2015, after years of drumming and poor posture. Further, Collins suffers from drop foot, a condition that prevents the front part of one's foot from lifting. This condition has made drumming nearly impossible for him and he now uses a cane to move around. Six months before retiring from drumming, the singer admitted, "I'm kind of physically challenged a bit," during a September 2021 appearance on BBC.