Renowned musician Phil Collins has opened up about the health struggles that ended his drumming career.

After years of drumming and poor posture, Collins underwent major neck surgery in 2015 and now suffers from drop foot, making drumming nearly impossible.

After years of drumming and poor posture, Collins underwent major neck surgery in 2015 and now suffers from drop foot, making drumming nearly impossible.

Despite his retirement, Collins hinted at a potential return if his health permits, while his son, Nic, shared insights into the toll such a career can take on one's health.

Phil Collins retired from music in March 2022

Phil Collins reveals health battle that ended his drumming career

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 pm Dec 20, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Legendary Genesis musician Phil Collins recently gave a rare health update. This comes nearly three years after he lost his ability to play drums due to health issues. After a five-decade-long career, Collins retired in March 2022. He opened up about his work and the challenges that came with it in the documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, which premiered on YouTube this Wednesday.

Health challenges

Collins's health struggles and impact on his drumming

In the documentary, Collins admitted that he is still coming to terms with his inability to play drums. He said, "I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock." The 73-year-old musician began playing drums at five but confessed that this strenuous activity has taken a toll on his hands and legs over the years.

Retirement view

Collins's perspective on retirement and potential return

Speaking about retirement, Collins said, "If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything." He also hinted at returning to drumming if his health allows. "If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks then I'll have a crack at it," he revealed. "But I just feel like I've used up my air miles," he added.

Son's insights

Nic Collins discussed his father's health and career

Nic Collins, the Grammy winner's son and successor in drumming, also took part in the documentary. He noted that musicians often feel invincible, which he thinks was the case with his father. "I think that's really what it is with my dad — is just this kind of sense of 'you're a drummer, you're invincible, you do what you do,'" said 23-year-old Nic, adding, "But you don't know it's gonna take a toll in the long run."

Health details

Collins's health issues: A closer look

Nic revealed that his father underwent a major neck surgery in 2015, after years of drumming and poor posture. Further, Collins suffers from drop foot, a condition that prevents the front part of one's foot from lifting. This condition has made drumming nearly impossible for him and he now uses a cane to move around. Six months before retiring from drumming, the singer admitted, "I'm kind of physically challenged a bit," during a September 2021 appearance on BBC.