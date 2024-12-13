Summarize Simplifying... In short Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in the biopic 'A Complete Unknown', supported by a star-studded cast including Elle Fanning and Edward Norton.

'A Complete Unknown': All about Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:12 am Dec 13, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited film A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as legendary musician Bob Dylan, will be released on Christmas Day. The film recently had its world premiere and the early reviews have been glowing. The film's story is based on Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan and the Night That Split the Sixties. It follows Dylan's journey as he transforms folk music and breaks the conventional barriers.

'A Complete Unknown': Meet the star-studded cast

In A Complete Unknown, Chalamet is supported by an ensemble cast playing important people in Dylan's life. Elle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo, a character inspired by Dylan's ex-girlfriend Suze Rotolo. Monica Barbaro plays Joan Baez, Edward Norton plays Pete Seeger, and Boyd Holbrook plays Johnny Cash. The cast also features Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie and Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman.

Chalamet's vocal performance and Dylan's reaction to the film

Chalamet has reportedly showcased his singing talent in the film to fully embody Dylan. The movie is directed by James Mangold who co-wrote the screenplay with Jay Cocks, both of whom are two-time Oscar nominees. When asked about Chalamet portraying him, Dylan was quoted by Mangold as saying, "Do you think he can do it?" To which Mangold responded affirmatively.

Dylan's endorsement of 'A Complete Unknown'

Dylan has publicly endorsed A Complete Unknown, confident that Chalamet will do justice to his character. In an early December tweet, he wrote, "There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!) Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me."