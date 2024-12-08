Summarize Simplifying... In short The suspenseful first season of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' left fans on edge, with the fate of the main characters, John and Jane, played by Glover and Erskine, hanging in the balance.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Season 02 is happening!

What to expect from 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' S02

What's the story The beloved spy romance series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, will be returning for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. The show, which premiered in February 2024, became one of the top five new series premieres for Prime Video in the US and received a staggering 16 Emmy nominations including outstanding drama series and acting nods for Glover and Maya Erskine. Here's what you need to know about the second season.

Plot summary

Season 1 recap and cliffhanger ending

To recall, the first season revolved around the lives of two strangers-turned-spies, John and Jane (Glover and Maya Erskine), who pretend to be a married couple while going on weekly high-risk missions. Their professional relationship turns romantic, complicating their lives as secret agents for an organization called Hihi. The season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering if Glover and Erskine would return for the second season.

Casting news

New cast member and showrunner's comments on S02

Mark Eydelshteyn, who starred in Anora, will be joining Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2. The fate of Glover and Erskine's characters is unknown, with Sloane opting to keep things under wraps. In an interview with Deadline, she said, "We're just trying to make the best version of Season 2 possible." "We wanted the ending to leave on this nod to a '70s cinema cliffhanger. If we tell you too much, you'll know early if they survived."

Fan theories

Speculation and anticipation for 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' S02

Since Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, fans have speculated about the fate of Glover and Erskine's characters. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked during a June 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "How would they do Mr. & Mrs. Smith without Mr. & Mrs. Smith?" Erskine replied, "It'll be more fun if you see the second season...you wanna wait." Glover added, "Who says we're not in it? Maybe we are, maybe we aren't."

Production update

Amazon MGM Studios on 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' S02

In July 2024, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, told Deadline that writers were "hard at work" on the Season 2 script. He said he and Jennifer Salke (Head of Amazon MGM Studios) had heard a pitch for what the second season would be about and they loved it. Salke added, "I think audiences will get everything they want" when Season 2 returns.