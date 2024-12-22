Summarize Simplifying... In short AP Dhillon recently shared a video suggesting that fellow artist Diljit Dosanjh had blocked him on Instagram, a claim which Dosanjh denied.

The tension between the two began after Dosanjh mentioned Dhillon and Karan Aujla at his concert in Indore.

AP Dhillon shares 'proof' after Diljit Dosanjh denies blocking him

AP Dhillon reacts after Diljit denies blocking him on Instagram

By Isha Sharma 11:31 am Dec 22, 2024

What's the story Singers AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh are currently embroiled in a public spat. The controversy started when Dhillon accused Dosanjh of blocking him on Instagram during his Chandigarh concert on Saturday. Dosanjh, in turn, shared a screenshot of his profile to refute the claim. However, Dhillon has now presented evidence that he was indeed blocked by Dosanjh earlier.

Dhillon posted a screen recording on his Instagram where he was seen trying to check Dosanjh's profile but couldn't, suggesting that he had been blocked. However, it seems Dosanjh unblocked Dhillon later as he could see the profile on Saturday. Along with the video, Dhillon wrote, "I wasn't planning on saying sh*t knowing everyone will hate on me anyways but at least we know what's real and what's not (sic)."

Dosanjh had earlier denied blocking Dhillon

The feud started when Dosanjh spoke about Dhillon and Karan Aujla at his Indore concert, noting that they were performing in India too. To this, Dhillon said at his Chandigarh concert, "First, unblock me on Instagram, then talk to me." Dosanjh then shared a picture of Dhillon's profile on his Instagram with the note, "I never blocked you... I might have issues with the government but not with artists."

Meanwhile, after performing in over 10 cities across India, Dosanjh is gearing up to wrap up his Dil-Luminati Tour with a final performance in Guwahati on December 29. Separately, Dhillon also wrapped up his The Brownprint India Tour on Saturday in Chandigarh. This was Dhillon's second tour in India after his debut tour last year.