Prabhas's films 'Spirit' and 'Fauji' may face delays, with 'Spirit' still in pre-production and 'Fauji' potentially missing its April 2025 release.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has begun a three-film deal with Homable Films, kicking off with 'Salaar 2: Shauryanga Parvam'.

The remaining two films will be guided by Prasanth Varma and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Prabhas is currently juggling several projects

Prabhas's 'Spirit' and 'Fauji' likely to be delayed: Report

By Isha Sharma 11:22 am Dec 22, 202411:22 am

What's the story The reigning superstar of Indian cinema, Prabhas, is currently juggling multiple projects. His upcoming movie The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi Dasari, is reportedly facing a potential delay despite 80% of the shooting being completed, reported TeluguCinema. The news comes amid reports that Prabhas sustained an ankle injury while filming Fauji (working title), which has reportedly also been delayed due to his required rest period. His film Spirit is also likely to be pushed.

Schedule disruption

Prabhas's injury impacts filming schedule for 'Fauji'

While the makers of The Raja Saab have denied any delay in shooting, they haven't commented on or dismissed a postponed release date. Hence, it seems unlikely Maruthi's film will make it to its initially planned April 2025 release date. As for Spirit, which was slated for a January 2025 start, the project is still in pre-production and is now expected to start after Prabhas wraps up The Raja Saab. It's helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

New ventures

Prabhas's three-film deal with Homable Films underway

Further adding to his packed schedule, Prabhas has signed a three-film deal with Homable Films. The first of these, Salaar 2: Shauryanga Parvam directed by Prashanth Neel, has reportedly already gone on floors. The other two films in the deal will reportedly be mentored by Prasanth Varma and Lokesh Kanagaraj respectively.