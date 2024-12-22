Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharib Hashmi, known for his diverse roles over a 16-year career, is currently working on the third season of the hit spy thriller series, 'The Family Man'.

He enjoys a close bond with co-star Manoj Bajpayee, likening their relationship to that of brothers.

What's the story Sharib Hashmi is leading a web series for the first time with ZEE5's Khoj. The actor was intrigued by the story of a man trying to prove that a woman claiming to be his wife is lying. "I always read a story first to see whether it is engaging me as an audience. Then I see how my character contributes to it. Here, everything fit," Hashmi told Mid-Day. The series will be released on December 27.

Career journey

Hashmi's career evolution and industry perception

Over his 16-year career, Hashmi has played a range of characters. From being the lead's best friend in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) to a supportive husband in Tarla (2023), he has come a long way. "Today, I am not doing anything and everything that's offered to me. I can afford to choose. I can see filmmakers' confidence [in me] by the kind of roles I am being offered." "The industry's perception toward me has shifted," he shared.

Current project

Hashmi's ongoing work on 'The Family Man'

Hashmi is currently busy with the third season of The Family Man, a hit spy thriller series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. He disclosed that the shooting would wrap up by the end of December. Speaking about his equation with Bajpayee, he said, "When I work with Manoj sir, I am fully prepared...I enjoy working with him tremendously." "He is like an elder brother, a friend to me."