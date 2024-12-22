Why Sharib Hashmi said yes to ZEE5's 'Khoj'
Sharib Hashmi is leading a web series for the first time with ZEE5's Khoj. The actor was intrigued by the story of a man trying to prove that a woman claiming to be his wife is lying. "I always read a story first to see whether it is engaging me as an audience. Then I see how my character contributes to it. Here, everything fit," Hashmi told Mid-Day. The series will be released on December 27.
Hashmi's career evolution and industry perception
Over his 16-year career, Hashmi has played a range of characters. From being the lead's best friend in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) to a supportive husband in Tarla (2023), he has come a long way. "Today, I am not doing anything and everything that's offered to me. I can afford to choose. I can see filmmakers' confidence [in me] by the kind of roles I am being offered." "The industry's perception toward me has shifted," he shared.
Hashmi's ongoing work on 'The Family Man'
Hashmi is currently busy with the third season of The Family Man, a hit spy thriller series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. He disclosed that the shooting would wrap up by the end of December. Speaking about his equation with Bajpayee, he said, "When I work with Manoj sir, I am fully prepared...I enjoy working with him tremendously." "He is like an elder brother, a friend to me."