Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna begin filming for 'Thama': Report

What's the story Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have started shooting for their upcoming vampire comedy, Thama, reported Mid-Day. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is the first collaboration between the two actors. The first shoot started on December 12 at Chitra Studios in Powai under a night schedule. A source revealed that "a set depicting the Delhi home of Paresh Rawal's character has been built by production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray."

'Thama' filming to continue in Delhi and Ooty

The Thama team will meet again in Delhi for a full-fledged shooting schedule from January. After this, they will move to Ooty in February where Nawazuddin Siddiqui will join the cast. "Aditya has lined up long shoots in the forests of Ooty, as Nawazuddin's character is shown to reside in the jungle," added the source.

Siddiqui's character in 'Thama' gets a unique look

Siddiqui, who plays the antagonist in Thama, has reportedly been given a unique appearance by costume designer Sheetal Sharma. The film is set against two different backdrops: present-day Delhi and the historical Vijayanagara Empire. Despite initial plans to start filming in October, the project faced delays and only recently commenced production.