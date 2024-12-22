Summarize Simplifying... In short Justin Baldoni, known for "Jane the Virgin", has been dropped by talent agency WME following sexual harassment allegations by his co-star.

Talent agency drops Justin Baldoni after Lively's sexual harassment allegations

By Isha Sharma 09:47 am Dec 22, 202409:47 am

What's the story Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni has been dropped as a client by talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), Deadline reported. The decision came on Saturday after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against him. In her complaint, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and causing her "severe emotional distress," among other claims. Lively, meanwhile, continues to be represented by WME.

WME

Know more about WME and its clients

WME's website says, "We serve as curators, champions and connectors to elevate the world's leading artists to global audiences. " It "enables generations of artists and creators to achieve success, impact culture, and shape a better world." Ben Affleck and Jake Gyllenhaal are reportedly among other A-list Hollywood actors represented by WME. Notably, the agency hasn't yet released a statement about the Baldoni-Lively feud.

Allegations outlined

Lively's complaint detailed allegations of inappropriate behavior

In her complaint, Lively detailed allegations against Baldoni—who starred, produced, and directed It Ends With Us. She alleged that the Jane the Virgin actor "improvised" kissing scenes and other physically intimate moments in the film. He allegedly added "gratuitous sexual content" and often made inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature. The complaint also accused Baldoni of entering Lively's trailer "uninvited" while she was undressed.

Further accusations

Lively accused Baldoni of discussing past pornography addiction

Lively's complaint also claimed that Baldoni would talk about his past pornography addiction and his sexual conquests in front of her and others. Responding to the allegations, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman called them "completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious." He argued that Lively had filed the complaint to "fix her negative reputation" and "rehash a narrative" about the film's production.

Counter-claims

Freedman alleged Lively made 'multiple demands and threats' during filming

Freedman further alleged that Lively made "multiple demands and threats" while filming It Ends With Us. He accused her of "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release, if her demands were not met." In response, Lively accused Baldoni's team of trying to "eviscerate" her reputation through a calculated "astroturfing" campaign.

Legal action

Lively hopes her legal action will protect others

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively said, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted." It Ends With Us was released in August and became a commercial success.