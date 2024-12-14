Summarize Simplifying... In short Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in the gothic-inspired adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights', directed by Emerald Fennell.

Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' gets 2026 release date

What's the story The much-anticipated Hollywood adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic gothic romance, Wuthering Heights, will hit theaters on February 13, 2026. The film is a project by Warner Bros. and MRC, with Emerald Fennell serving as the writer, director, and producer. The star-studded cast includes Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif.

'Wuthering Heights' reunites notable creative forces

Wuthering Heights is the second collaboration of MRC, LuckyChap (Robbie's production house), and Fennell after Saltburn. It's also the third collaboration of LuckyChap and Fennell, who previously collaborated on Promising Young Woman. The film reportedly sparked a bidding war with Netflix offering a whopping $150 million for the film rights. However, the filmmakers opted for Warner Bros.'s $80 million bid for a wide theatrical release and comprehensive marketing campaign.

Fennell's fascination with the gothic genre inspired 'Wuthering Heights'

Fennell has said she has always been fascinated by the gothic genre, so she decided to adapt Wuthering Heights as her third feature film. In a 2024 column for the Los Angeles Times, she wrote: "I've always been obsessed with the gothic...the gothic world has always had me in its grip." "It's a genre where comedy and horror revulsion and desire sex and death are forever entwined...where every exchange is heavy with the threat of violence or sex or both."

Robbie and Elordi to bring Bronte's characters to life

In this Wuthering Heights adaptation, Robbie will play Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi will play Heathcliff. The original story follows the Earnshaws and the Lintons, two families, and their stormy relationship with Heathcliff, an Earnshaw foster son. Specific plot details for Fennell's version are not known yet.