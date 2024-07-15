In short Simplifying... In short Sonakshi Sinha, despite her fear of horror films, took on the challenge of starring in the horror-comedy 'Kakuda', streaming on ZEE5.

Sonakshi Sinha reflects on her versatile acting journey

Sonakshi Sinha was uncertain about signing horror-comedy 'Kakuda'

By Isha Sharma 10:39 am Jul 15, 202410:39 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has showcased her versatility by portraying five distinct characters in the past 14 months across various platforms. Her roles have varied from a police officer in the web series Dahaad (2023) to a vengeful courtesan and her daughter in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Recently, she added two more characters to her portfolio by playing a double role in Kakuda. Speaking to Mid-Day, Sinha revealed that she was initially unsure about the movie.

Horror comedy

How she overcame her fear for latest role in 'Kakuda'

Talking about how she had to think twice before taking up the project, she said, "I don't even watch horror films because I am a scaredy cat." "But when I read this script, I could immediately see myself playing both Indira and Gomti. Aditya is a fantastic director. I loved his Zombivli." The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It's directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and is streaming on ZEE5.

Role transition

Sinha's shift from hero-centric stories to leading roles

Sinha's career has evolved significantly, transitioning from hero-centric narratives to leading important stories. She explained, "My hunger as a performer started increasing the day I switched gears." "As an actor, I want to keep playing different roles. That's what has kept me enthusiastic about my work after 14 years in the industry." "That's why I [kept] choosing roles that were central to the plot and portrayed women in a strong light."

Personal life

Sinha on her husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sinha recently married her long-time partner, Zaheer Iqbal, after a private seven-year relationship. She described herself as a "low-key, private person," and stated that their relationship developed organically. Despite rumors of her family's disapproval, Sinha and Iqbal remained focused on their happiness. "When you are happy within yourself and with each other...it gets very easy to drown out the noise. So, that's what we did. We were focusing on us and our loved ones enjoying the big day."