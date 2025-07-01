'I was there..': Jaishankar refutes Trump's India-Pak ceasefire claims 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has refuted United States President Donald Trump 's claim of using trade as leverage to enforce a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Trump had made the claims in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which escalated tensions between the two nations, leading to "Operation Sindoor," in which India targeted terror infrastructure based in Pakistan. Speaking to Newsweek, Jaishankar clarified that India's decision on the ceasefire was based on security concerns and not external factors.

Diplomatic dialogue Jaishankar recounts India-US talks before ceasefire with Pakistan Jaishankar detailed his first-hand experience of the talks between New Delhi and Washington before the ceasefire with Islamabad. "I can tell you that I was in the room when Vice President Vance spoke to Prime Minister Modi on the night of May 9, saying that the Pakistanis would launch a very massive assault on India," he said. "We did not accept certain things, and the prime minister was impervious to what the Pakistanis were threatening to do," he said.

Follow-up discussions Pakistan contacted India for a ceasefire The next day, Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who informed him that Pakistan was willing to negotiate. Later that day, Major General Kashif Abdullah from Pakistan directly contacted Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai of India for a ceasefire. "So, I can only tell you from my personal experience what happened," Jaishankar said during a fireside chat with Newsweek's CEO Dev Pragad.