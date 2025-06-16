As G20 Sherpa, Kant served as India's personal representative at annual G20 summits, where the leading economies of the world participate in deliberations on the pressing issues of the world.

He also served as the CEO of NITI Aayog from 2016 to 2022.

"After 45 years of dedicated government service... I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life," he wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).