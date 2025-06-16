Amitabh Kant resigns as G20 Sherpa
What's the story
Amitabh Kant, a retired 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has resigned as India's G20 Sherpa after a remarkable 45-year government service.
He now plans to support free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions.
Kant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to contribute to India's developmental initiatives during his tenure.
He was appointed as India's G20 Sherpa in July 2022.
Career highlights
Kant's post
As G20 Sherpa, Kant served as India's personal representative at annual G20 summits, where the leading economies of the world participate in deliberations on the pressing issues of the world.
He also served as the CEO of NITI Aayog from 2016 to 2022.
"After 45 years of dedicated government service... I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life," he wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Twitter Post
Kant's announcement on X
My New Journey:— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) June 16, 2025
Career reflections
'People-centric and inclusive...'
In a longer post on LinkedIn, Kant reflected on his time during India's G20 Presidency in 2023 and as NITI Aayog CEO.
He called India's G20 presidency "people-centric and inclusive," refocusing attention on key developmental issues.
He also listed the "path-breaking programs" he led at NITI Aayog, including the Aspirational Districts Programme, which uplifted 115 of India's most backward districts.
Early initiatives
Early career in Kerala government
Kant also spoke about his early career in the Kerala government, where he worked on grassroots development projects.
He was instrumental in the "God's Own Country" campaign and the revival of Calicut city.
Later, as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion, he drove key initiatives like Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, and Startup India.