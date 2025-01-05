Why Akshay Kumar said yes to patriotic thriller 'Sky Force'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the patriotic drama Sky Force.
The trailer of the much-anticipated movie was launched on Sunday and showcased Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya playing Indian Air Force officers.
At the event, Kumar shared his experience of working with Pahariya and revealed why he said yes to the film.
Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film will release on January 24, 2025.
Actor's perspective
Kumar praised the story and screenplay
Kumar reportedly said, "I don't have any fear [of working with newcomers]. I just work and this film required him (Pahariya) and he got the part and that's the most important thing."
"The film is about him, I quite like the whole film, I like the screenplay, it is not about kya mera role isse bada hai ki nahi... it is that the film is good and that's why I am in it."
Trailer insights
'Sky Force' trailer sets stage for intense narrative
The trailer of Sky Force lays the foundation for an intense story inspired by the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War.
Kumar plays a resolute Indian Air Force officer, while Pahariya makes his debut as a fellow officer.
Things get complicated when Pahariya's character goes missing during a mission, with Kumar's character determined to prove he's still alive.
Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur also play important roles.