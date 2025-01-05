What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the patriotic drama Sky Force.

The trailer of the much-anticipated movie was launched on Sunday and showcased Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya playing Indian Air Force officers.

At the event, Kumar shared his experience of working with Pahariya and revealed why he said yes to the film.

Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film will release on January 24, 2025.