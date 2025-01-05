'It broke me': Vedang Raina on 'Jigra's failure
What's the story
Vedang Raina, who first shot to fame as Reggie in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and then starred in Jigra, has spoken about his journey.
In an exclusive chat with Zoom, he spoke about how the failure of Jigra affected his career and personal life.
The film was directed by Vasan Bala and led by Alia Bhatt.
Career impact
'It definitely broke me'
Raina candidly admitted that he had no specific career plans when Jigra was in production. He saw it as a major opportunity and wanted to give his best.
The underperformance of Jigra affected Raina emotionally.
He confessed, "When it didn't perform to what was expected, it definitely broke me."
"It was something I personally had so much faith in. I felt for the whole team because everyone gave it their all, but this was an important lesson for me."
Role exploration
Raina's stance on action roles and media attention
Despite getting physically hurt during Jigra's action scenes, Raina isn't deterred from exploring diverse roles.
He said, "I want to explore everything as an actor, and I don't categorize myself as anything specific."
"Getting hurt doing certain action sequences is inevitable; in the heat of the moment it happens."
On his future plans, he said, "I'm focused as ever."
He revealed that he's considering a few films but hasn't signed the dotted line yet.