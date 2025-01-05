The trailer is packed with exhilarating aerial stunts.

Kumar, who is once again slipping into a uniform, is seen opposite Kaur while Pahariya and Khan are paired opposite each other.

The patriotic flavor of the trailer is accentuated by Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

However, in terms of the storyline and the presentation, it looks similar to Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and the dialogues largely seem dated.