'Sky Force' trailer: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya assure gripping patriotic drama
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Sky Force, starring actor Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, dropped on Sunday.
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.
It will be released on January 24, 2025.
In the film, Kumar plays an airline officer while Pahariya plays a young Indian Air Force (IAF) officer who goes missing after India's airstrike on Pakistan.
Action-packed scenes
'Sky Force' trailer showcases thrilling aerial stunts
The trailer is packed with exhilarating aerial stunts.
Kumar, who is once again slipping into a uniform, is seen opposite Kaur while Pahariya and Khan are paired opposite each other.
The patriotic flavor of the trailer is accentuated by Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.
However, in terms of the storyline and the presentation, it looks similar to Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and the dialogues largely seem dated.
Watch the fast-paced trailer here
This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice - the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2025
Mission #SkyForce ✈ - In Cinemas 24th January 2025.#SkyForceTrailer out now.
🔗 - https://t.co/6OV1SIRzEO
Film's theme
'Sky Force' to depict India's first airstrike on Pakistan
Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik.
The film is based on India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.
It is Kumar's first release of 2025.