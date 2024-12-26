'Dune: Prophecy' will is streaming on HBO Max

How 'Dune: Prophecy' paves way for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune 3'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:07 am Dec 26, 202402:07 am

What's the story The six-part series Dune: Prophecy, inspired by the 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, is paving the way for Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming third installment in his Dune franchise. The story takes place over a millennium before Paul Atreides's rise, as shown in Villeneuve's previous films Dune (2020) and Dune: Part Two (2024). It delves into the origins of the powerful Bene Gesserit sisterhood and their contribution to humanity's fate.

New introductions

'Dune: Prophecy' introduces new elements to 'Dune' universe

The first season of Dune: Prophecy brings new and even stranger elements than those seen in Villeneuve's recent film series. One such element is the Bene Gesserit power of Voice, a central feature of the Sisterhood and original Dune films. The series also explores Thinking Machine technology and its various applications within the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and beyond, paving the way for many more Dune universe expansions.

Species introduction

'Dune: Prophecy' sets stage for new species in future films

Dune: Prophecy also sets the stage for introducing new species in future Dune installments, like Face Dancers and Gholas. The character Theo from Dune: Prophecy is an example of these higher concepts that expand the universe beyond what we've seen. This could explain the return of a fallen character from the first 2021 film, Duncan Idaho, who is expected to reappear in Villeneuve's upcoming third installment.

Bene Gesserit focus

'Dune: Prophecy' explores Bene Gesserit's role in upcoming films

The series dives into the mysterious machinations of the Bene Gesserit, establishing their role in future Dune installments including Villeneuve's upcoming third film. While they have mostly been an unseen force in the Dune movies thus far, they will have a more prominent role in Paul's reign as Emperor. This deep dive into the Bene Gesserit is probably why HBO/MAX greenlit a second season of Dune: Prophecy.