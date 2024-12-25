Summarize Simplifying... In short "Squid Game" Season 2 is set to return with Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae and other familiar faces, alongside a fresh cast including Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul.

Your complete guide to 'Squid Game' Season 2

Dec 25, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited second season of the global phenomenon Squid Game will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, December 26 at 1:30pm IST. The Hwang Dong-hyuk-created series has already received a nomination for Best Drama Series at the upcoming Golden Globes 2025. The first season, which was released in 2021, became Netflix's most-watched foreign-language show within no time.

Storyline

'Squid Game' S02: Plot and character developments

The second season will see the return of Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun (Player 456), who re-enters the deadly games with a mission to dismantle them. Other returning characters include The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun). The Squid Game recruiter, played by Gong Yoo, will also make a comeback in this new season.

Casting updates

'Squid Game' S02: New cast members and characters

The second season will also bring a slew of new characters, as most contestants from the first season were eliminated. The new cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, and Yang Dong-geun. Other additions are Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P), Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an who will portray contestants of various ages in the deadly games.

Future seasons

'Squid Game' trilogy: What lies ahead in S03

Netflix has confirmed that the Squid Game story will end with a third season, which will premiere in 2025. However, it remains to be seen which characters will survive the deadly games to appear in this final season. Reportedly, Season 3 was filmed earlier this year, so fans won't have to wait long for the concluding chapter of this thrilling series.