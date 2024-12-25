Christmas gets spooky; Kartik Aaryan teases 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' surprise
The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, will soon premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, had hit theaters on November 1. Following a successful box office run earlier this year, the franchise's third installment is now making its way to digital streaming. Aaryan teased the news in a video for Netflix hinting at a "Christmas surprise."
Netflix India's Instagram post hinted at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release
In Netflix India's latest Instagram post, Aaryan was seen in a nail-biting scene, running away from an invisible force before crashing into the camera. The post had a spooky soundtrack and the Tudum audio, with the caption, "TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon." The video ended with the date December 27, sending fans into a frenzy about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's OTT premiere.
Fans expressed excitement over 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' OTT release
Fans of the film franchise also expressed their excitement in the comments section of Netflix India's post. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the way," wrote one user, while another commented, "Wohooo! Now it's time for Rooh Baba to rule on Netflix." "Rooh Baba is coming for you Netflix," added a third fan, referring to Aaryan's character in the film. Clearly, everyone is excited for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's digital release.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': A closer look at the star-studded cast
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released this Diwali, is the third installment of the successful franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). The film stars a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan from the original 2007 film, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, it has been critically acclaimed and commercially successful.
Bazmee's future plans for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise
Despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's success, director Bazmee has said he isn't rushing into another sequel. He told Zoom, "Everyone wants me to move to [the next] Bhool Bhulaiyaa as soon as possible. But I am in no hurry to oblige... If I am going to move to the next Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, I need a good reason to do so. And that incentive would come only from a solid script."