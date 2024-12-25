Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan has teased a Christmas surprise for fans, hinting at the OTT premiere of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on Netflix India.

The film, a successful third installment of the franchise, boasts a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Kartik Aaryan gave Christmas surprise to his fans

Christmas gets spooky; Kartik Aaryan teases 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' surprise

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:40 pm Dec 25, 202405:40 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, will soon premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, had hit theaters on November 1. Following a successful box office run earlier this year, the franchise's third installment is now making its way to digital streaming. Aaryan teased the news in a video for Netflix hinting at a "Christmas surprise."

Teaser release

Netflix India's Instagram post hinted at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release

In Netflix India's latest Instagram post, Aaryan was seen in a nail-biting scene, running away from an invisible force before crashing into the camera. The post had a spooky soundtrack and the Tudum audio, with the caption, "TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon." The video ended with the date December 27, sending fans into a frenzy about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's OTT premiere.

Fan reactions

Fans expressed excitement over 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' OTT release

Fans of the film franchise also expressed their excitement in the comments section of Netflix India's post. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the way," wrote one user, while another commented, "Wohooo! Now it's time for Rooh Baba to rule on Netflix." "Rooh Baba is coming for you Netflix," added a third fan, referring to Aaryan's character in the film. Clearly, everyone is excited for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's digital release.

Film details

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': A closer look at the star-studded cast

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released this Diwali, is the third installment of the successful franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). The film stars a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan from the original 2007 film, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, it has been critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

Director's stance

Bazmee's future plans for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise

Despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's success, director Bazmee has said he isn't rushing into another sequel. He told Zoom, "Everyone wants me to move to [the next] Bhool Bhulaiyaa as soon as possible. But I am in no hurry to oblige... If I am going to move to the next Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, I need a good reason to do so. And that incentive would come only from a solid script."