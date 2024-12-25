Summarize Simplifying... In short Adrien Brody, known for his method acting, faced an eating disorder and PTSD after his transformative role in 'The Pianist', where he lost over 13kg.

Despite winning an Oscar, he took a year-long break due to lack of suitable roles.

Now, he's back in the spotlight with his new film 'The Brutalist', which is already creating Oscar buzz after a 12-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Adrien Brody spoke about his experience post-shooting 'The Pianist'

Adrien Brody developed eating disorder, PTSD after 'The Pianist'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:27 pm Dec 25, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody opened up about developing an eating disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after extreme weight loss for the 2003 film The Pianist. In a recent interview with Vulture, Brody said, "I definitely had an eating disorder for at least a year." He added, "And then I was depressed for a year, if not a lifetime. I'm kidding, I'm kidding."

Role immersion

Brody's extreme preparation and aftermath of 'The Pianist'

To get into the skin of Polish musician Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist, Brody followed a strict diet and learned classical piano. He lost 13.61kg, weighing 59kg. "That was a physical transformation that was necessary for storytelling," the actor explained. "But then that kind of opened me up, spiritually, to a depth of understanding of emptiness and hunger in a way that I didn't know, ever."

Career break

Brody's post-film struggles and career hiatus

After the film's premiere, Brody went on a year-long involuntary break from acting. His father, Elliott Brody, revealed that despite winning an Oscar, he wasn't getting offers that matched up to his achievement. "He had just won the Oscar, but he wasn't getting anything that was commensurate to what he had just done. So he turned down a lot of crappy roles," Elliott said.

Acting commitment

Brody's dedication to method acting

Brody is famous for his dedication to method acting, often going above and beyond for roles. For the 2005 film The Jacket, he asked to be put in a straitjacket "so he could get a feel for it." For his role in Oxygen, he opted for metal braces instead of prosthetics. "I didn't know how f—king painful that was until they stuck in pliers and ripped them off my teeth at the end," Brody recalled.

New release

Brody's upcoming film 'The Brutalist' garners Oscar buzz

Brody is now gearing up for the release of his next film, The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet. The film also stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankole, and Alessandro Nivola. It had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival where it received a 12-minute standing ovation.