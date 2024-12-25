Adrien Brody developed eating disorder, PTSD after 'The Pianist'
Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody opened up about developing an eating disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after extreme weight loss for the 2003 film The Pianist. In a recent interview with Vulture, Brody said, "I definitely had an eating disorder for at least a year." He added, "And then I was depressed for a year, if not a lifetime. I'm kidding, I'm kidding."
Brody's extreme preparation and aftermath of 'The Pianist'
To get into the skin of Polish musician Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist, Brody followed a strict diet and learned classical piano. He lost 13.61kg, weighing 59kg. "That was a physical transformation that was necessary for storytelling," the actor explained. "But then that kind of opened me up, spiritually, to a depth of understanding of emptiness and hunger in a way that I didn't know, ever."
Brody's post-film struggles and career hiatus
After the film's premiere, Brody went on a year-long involuntary break from acting. His father, Elliott Brody, revealed that despite winning an Oscar, he wasn't getting offers that matched up to his achievement. "He had just won the Oscar, but he wasn't getting anything that was commensurate to what he had just done. So he turned down a lot of crappy roles," Elliott said.
Brody's dedication to method acting
Brody is famous for his dedication to method acting, often going above and beyond for roles. For the 2005 film The Jacket, he asked to be put in a straitjacket "so he could get a feel for it." For his role in Oxygen, he opted for metal braces instead of prosthetics. "I didn't know how f—king painful that was until they stuck in pliers and ripped them off my teeth at the end," Brody recalled.
Brody's upcoming film 'The Brutalist' garners Oscar buzz
Brody is now gearing up for the release of his next film, The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet. The film also stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankole, and Alessandro Nivola. It had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival where it received a 12-minute standing ovation.