'I never cheated on Sridevi': Boney Kapoor
In a recent interview with ABP Live, ace Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor opened up about his undying love for his late wife, actor Sridevi. Although she passed away in 2018, Kapoor said his love for her hasn't changed. "We were inseparable. I was in love with her, I am in love with her, and I will be in love with her till my dying day," he said.
'What greater joy could there be?'
Kapoor, who married Sridevi in 1996 while still married to his first wife Mona Kapoor, stressed his undying loyalty to the late actor. He said, "When the most sought-after beauty, when the most sought-after personality becomes convinced to spend the rest of her life with you, what greater joy could there be?" "I never cheated on her, I never had to look here or there. She was my everything."
Kapoor's enduring passion for Sridevi
Kapoor also revealed that his attraction to other women doesn't take away from his love for Sridevi. He said, "Even today, I may have (female) friends, I may get attracted to females around me, but as far as she's concerned, the passion and love will never go away." This statement highlights Kapoor's undying love for his late wife.
Kapoor's insights on relationships and understanding partners
Kapoor also shared his views on relationships. "Opposites attract. But temperamentally opposite people get closer day by day," he said. He stressed the importance of knowing your partner over time. "You learn so many things about your partner over the journey. You learn to become careful about not doing things they don't like," he added.