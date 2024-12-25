Summarize Simplifying... In short Boney Kapoor, who married Sridevi in 1996 while still wed to his first wife, has asserted his unwavering fidelity to the late actress.

Despite admitting to being attracted to other women, Kapoor maintains that his love and passion for Sridevi will never fade.

He also shared his belief that opposites attract and the importance of understanding your partner's likes and dislikes over time. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Boney Kapoor recently spoke about his late wife-superstar Sridevi

'I never cheated on Sridevi': Boney Kapoor

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:16 pm Dec 25, 202405:16 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with ABP Live, ace Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor opened up about his undying love for his late wife, actor Sridevi. Although she passed away in 2018, Kapoor said his love for her hasn't changed. "We were inseparable. I was in love with her, I am in love with her, and I will be in love with her till my dying day," he said.

Unwavering fidelity

'What greater joy could there be?'

Kapoor, who married Sridevi in 1996 while still married to his first wife Mona Kapoor, stressed his undying loyalty to the late actor. He said, "When the most sought-after beauty, when the most sought-after personality becomes convinced to spend the rest of her life with you, what greater joy could there be?" "I never cheated on her, I never had to look here or there. She was my everything."

Lasting love

Kapoor's enduring passion for Sridevi

Kapoor also revealed that his attraction to other women doesn't take away from his love for Sridevi. He said, "Even today, I may have (female) friends, I may get attracted to females around me, but as far as she's concerned, the passion and love will never go away." This statement highlights Kapoor's undying love for his late wife.

Relationship wisdom

Kapoor's insights on relationships and understanding partners

Kapoor also shared his views on relationships. "Opposites attract. But temperamentally opposite people get closer day by day," he said. He stressed the importance of knowing your partner over time. "You learn so many things about your partner over the journey. You learn to become careful about not doing things they don't like," he added.