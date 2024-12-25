Summarize Simplifying... In short Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni has led to significant career repercussions for the actor, including losing his Voices of Solidarity Award and being dropped by talent agency WME.

Additionally, Baldoni's former PR company founder, Stephanie Jones, has also filed a lawsuit against him.

Justin Baldoni was accused of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against Blake Lively

Why Blake Lively lawsuit might mark Justin Baldoni's career end

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:51 pm Dec 25, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Blake Lively has filed a civil rights complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The 37-year-old actor accused Baldoni of sexual harassment while filming the movie. Further, she alleged that his crisis firm, The Agency Group PR (TAG PR), employed a controversial PR tactic called "astroturfing" to initiate a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

Legal implications

Lively's complaint has sparked a chain reaction

Lively's legal move has already set off a chain of consequences for Baldoni. The actor has lost his Voices of Solidarity Award from Vital Voices, a title for being an "ally to women." He was also dropped by the talent agency WME, which represents both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Baldoni's podcast co-hosts and non-profits have also distanced themselves from him after these allegations.

Expert opinion

Legal expert predicts Lively could win millions

Attorney Camron Dowlatshahi, partner at MSD Lawyers, thinks Lively could walk away with millions as Baldoni's career continues to tank. "It's absolutely reputation-related. She has, between her and her husband, all the money in the world," Dowlatshahi told The US Sun. He stressed this isn't a "money issue" for Lively but about changing the narrative around her reputation.

Additional lawsuit

Jones's lawsuit against Baldoni and his associates

Separately, Baldoni's former PR company founder Stephanie Jones has also filed a formal lawsuit against him. The lawsuit names not just Baldoni but also his Wayfarer Studios and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel. Jones is seeking damages for defamation, breach of contract, etc., over Lively's allegations.

Career impact

Meanwhile, Baldoni's career is 'dead'

Dowlatshahi also weighed in on WME's quick move to drop Baldoni. "They did so because obviously Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are huge clients and they have to take care of their bigger clients, but the allegations are very serious and the evidence is strong," he said. For Baldoni to resurrect his career, which is "looking like it's dead," he'll need a strong targeted campaign with legal defenses to back it up, he suggested.