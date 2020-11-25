Legendary Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, who was fondly known as the Mother of Dance, passed away earlier this year but her unforgettable charm lives on. The late choreographer's daughter, Sukaina Nagpal recently opened up about her mother's demise. She also revealed how Khan's birth anniversary (November 22) evoked mixed feelings as it was also her daughter's birthday, who has turned five. Here's more.

"Mummy would have been 72 if she had been alive today. It was a day of mixed feelings. It was also my daughter Aaliya's birthday, who was born 5 years ago," Sukaina told The Times of India. "She wants to know where her naani disappeared from the hospital but since she's just 5, I somehow yet don't want to tell her the harsh truth."

To commemorate Khan's 72nd birth anniversary, Sukaina was accompanied by a few family members as they visited her grave and offered flowers, and distributed food to some poor people. "I and a few other family members went to my mother's grave yesterday, offered flowers and then distributed food to quite a few poor people," Sukaina shared.

Sukaina revealed that her daughter Aaliya has been asking about her grandmother's whereabouts. She, however, has not been able to tell her the truth. "Every time including my husband's parents, who stay in Dubai, tell her that she has gone for a holiday followed by a few shoots and will return in a few days' time," she said.

Sukaina said, "We used to go to Dubai as my in-laws stay there, and Mummy (Khan) used to join us." She also revealed that they used to get only one cake for both Khan and Aaliya. Talking about this year's celebrations, Sukaina said, "I just ordered a cake and gift and told Aaliya that your naani has sent you these."

The legendary choreographer passed away on July 3, this year. Khan, fondly addressed as "Masterji" by celebrities, died in Mumbai at the age of 71. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20, after which her condition deteriorated. Many stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, and Farah Khan paid tributes to her.

