The sequel to the 2008 hit comedy 'Singh Is Kinng' is on hold as Akshay Kumar's production company owns 50% of the IP rights.

Rumors suggest that anyone wishing to make a sequel would need a No Objection Certificate from Kumar.

The original film followed the misadventures of a Punjabi villager who becomes the king of the Australian underworld.

Akshay has to be involved, here's why

What's stopping Ranveer, Diljit from leading 'Singh is Kingg 2'

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:06 pm Nov 15, 202406:06 pm

What's the story The 2008 comedy film Singh Is Kinng, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Vipul Amruta Shah, is reportedly getting a sequel. However, the project can only move forward if actor Akshay Kumar comes on board. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, producer Shailendra Singh confirmed that he was working on the sequel, which is scheduled for a 2026 release, but a new report states, it can't happen without Kumar.

Rights ownership

Kumar's banner holds significant rights to 'Singh is Kinng'

Per a Pinkvilla report, Kumar's production company holds 50% of the IP rights for Singh Is Kinng. This means that any possible sequel to the hit comedy cannot be made without his involvement. Additionally, rumors suggest that anyone looking to make a second part would have to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Kumar himself.

Retaining rights

Kumar's team reportedly not willing to part with rights

According to sources, Kumar and his team have no plans to give up on Singh Is Kinng. They are reportedly waiting for a suitable script before moving ahead with the sequel. Kumar is also working on other comic franchises like Jolly LLB, Welcome, Housefull, and Bhagam Bhag. Pinkvilla contacted a member of Kumar's legal team, who called Singh's assertions "entirely false and untrue."

Film details

'Singh is Kinng' plot and cast

The 2008 film Singh Is Kinng follows Happy Singh, a Punjabi villager, who goes on a series of misadventures and eventually becomes the king of the Australian underworld. The film starred an ensemble cast including Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kirron Kher, Sonu Sood, Ranvir Shorey, and Neha Dhupia, among others.