What's stopping Ranveer, Diljit from leading 'Singh is Kingg 2'
The 2008 comedy film Singh Is Kinng, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Vipul Amruta Shah, is reportedly getting a sequel. However, the project can only move forward if actor Akshay Kumar comes on board. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, producer Shailendra Singh confirmed that he was working on the sequel, which is scheduled for a 2026 release, but a new report states, it can't happen without Kumar.
Kumar's banner holds significant rights to 'Singh is Kinng'
Per a Pinkvilla report, Kumar's production company holds 50% of the IP rights for Singh Is Kinng. This means that any possible sequel to the hit comedy cannot be made without his involvement. Additionally, rumors suggest that anyone looking to make a second part would have to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Kumar himself.
Kumar's team reportedly not willing to part with rights
According to sources, Kumar and his team have no plans to give up on Singh Is Kinng. They are reportedly waiting for a suitable script before moving ahead with the sequel. Kumar is also working on other comic franchises like Jolly LLB, Welcome, Housefull, and Bhagam Bhag. Pinkvilla contacted a member of Kumar's legal team, who called Singh's assertions "entirely false and untrue."
'Singh is Kinng' plot and cast
The 2008 film Singh Is Kinng follows Happy Singh, a Punjabi villager, who goes on a series of misadventures and eventually becomes the king of the Australian underworld. The film starred an ensemble cast including Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kirron Kher, Sonu Sood, Ranvir Shorey, and Neha Dhupia, among others.