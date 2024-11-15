Summarize Simplifying... In short Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, 'Maharaja', a critically acclaimed Tamil revenge drama, is set to entertain Chinese audiences.

The film, which broke records in Tamil cinema in 2024, features Sethupathi as a single father and barber, with rumors of a Bollywood remake starring Aamir Khan.

Sethupathi, also known for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, has upcoming projects including 'Viduthalai Part 2', 'Ace', and 'Train'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' is heading to China

'Maharaja': Vijay Sethupathi's revenge drama set to hit Chinese theaters

By Tanvi Gupta 05:42 pm Nov 15, 202405:42 pm

What's the story The Tamil film Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, will be released in Chinese theaters on November 29. The film was released in India on June 14 and was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. It is currently available to stream on Netflix. Sethupathi confirmed the news of its China release through a social media post on Friday.

Movie synopsis

'Maharaja' plot and cast details revealed

In Maharaja, Sethupathi plays a single father and a barber in Chennai. The story begins when he complains about the theft of his steel garbage can, which he and his daughter worship as a god. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, and actors Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, among others.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Milestone achievement

'Maharaja' marked Sethupathi's 50th film, earned critical acclaim

Maharaja is a milestone in Sethupathi's career, being his 50th film. The movie was lauded for its screenplay, direction, and performance. It set the highest opening weekend of Tamil cinema in 2024 and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of this year. There are unconfirmed reports of a Bollywood remake being in the works with Aamir Khan as the lead actor.

Information

Sethupathi's upcoming projects and 'Bigg Boss' stint

Sethupathi, who recently made headlines as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, will star in the sequel film Viduthalai Part 2. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie will release on December 20. Apart from this, he has other films like Ace and Train in his pipeline.