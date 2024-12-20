Summarize Simplifying... In short "Mufasa: The Lion King" is set for a grand debut in India, with expectations of earning around ₹8-9cr on its opening day, potentially even crossing the ₹10cr mark.

The film, which explores the backstory of the iconic character from the 1994 classic, has seen strong pre-sales, particularly for the Telugu version.

The film, which explores the backstory of the iconic character from the 1994 classic, has seen strong pre-sales, particularly for the Telugu version.

It's set to face stiff competition from Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" and "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" at the box offices.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' box office prediction

'Mufasa: The Lion King' eyes massive ₹10cr debut in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:30 am Dec 20, 202410:30 am

What's the story Disney's latest offering, Mufasa: The Lion King, is all set to make a grand entrance at the Indian box office with an estimated opening of ₹10cr. The film's appeal has been amplified by the involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan and AbRam Khan in the Hindi version, as well as South Indian icon Mahesh Babu in the Telugu dub.

Pre-sales success

'Mufasa' recorded strong pre-sales with 65K advance tickets sold

The film sold around 65,000 tickets in advance bookings at national chains across India, including 35,000 for the opening day alone. The Telugu version starring Babu has seen particularly strong pre-sales. In the Hindi version, Khan reprises his role as Mufasa while his sons Aryan and AbRam lend their voices to Simba and a younger Mufasa respectively.

Earnings projection

'Mufasa' expected to earn between ₹8-9cr on opening day

With strong pre-sales and the star power of its voice cast, Mufasa is expected to earn ₹8-9cr on its opening day. However, these numbers could be beaten through strong walk-in earnings, possibly hitting or even crossing the ₹10cr mark. If it crosses the threshold, it would match the performance of its predecessor The Lion King (2019) which earned an impressive ₹11.1cr on its first day in India.

Film synopsis

'Mufasa' explores backstory of iconic character from 1994 classic

Mufasa: The Lion King explores the backstory of the beloved character from the 1994 animated classic. It gives fans a chance to discover the roots of Mufasa, who eventually becomes the king of Pride Lands. The film will have tough competition at domestic and international box offices from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 respectively.