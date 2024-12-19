Summarize Simplifying... In short Atlee, the producer of 'Baby John', has dismissed any conflict with 'Pushpa 2', stating that both films can coexist in the box office ecosystem.

'No conflict here': Atlee dismisses 'Baby John' v/s 'Pushpa 2'

What's the story Director-producer Atlee has quashed ideas of a box office clash between Varun Dhawan's Baby John and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Speaking to the media recently, he said he doesn't see it as a direct competition. He added that Arjun had personally congratulated him and Dhawan for their film, further highlighting the brotherhood in the industry.

'Don't call it a clash': Atlee on 'Baby John' release

Addressing Baby John's release amid Pushpa 2's successful run, Atlee said, "It's an ecosystem. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends. We're releasing Baby John in the fourth week of December, not head-to-head." "So don't call it a clash. There's no conflict here," he added. He also said they knew Pushpa 2 shifted from August to December and planned their release for Christmas.

Atlee's optimism for 'Baby John' amid 'Pushpa 2' success

Despite Pushpa 2's record-breaking earnings of over ₹600 crore nett in India in just two weeks, Atlee is still optimistic about Baby John's prospects. He explained that the two films won't be clashing directly at the box office. "We're all professionals, and we know how to handle this," he said confidently.

'Baby John' is a Hindi adaptation of Tamil hit 'Theri'

Set to release on December 25, Baby John is a joint production by Atlee and his wife Priya, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, the film stars Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles with a special cameo by Salman Khan. It is a Hindi adaptation of the successful Tamil film Theri, originally created by Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay.