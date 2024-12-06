Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 hit, Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been marred by unfortunate incidents.

A man vandalized a theater and threatened the owner over its screening, while a woman tragically lost her life in a stampede during the film's premiere in Hyderabad, caused by a surprise visit from the star, Arjun.

The incident took place in Telangana's Mancherial

'Pushpa 2': Man vandalizes theater, threatens owner over screening

What's the story In a shocking incident, a man and his accomplices in Telangana's Mancherial district reportedly vandalized Srinivas Theatre in Chennur town after being unable to watch the recently released film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The group allegedly damaged the glass window panes of the theater and the main accused, Bajjuri Vinay, threatened to kill the owner, Rajamalla Goud if the Allu Arjun-starrer wasn't exhibited. Following this, Goud lodged a complaint with local police who have now booked a case against them.

Mythri Movie Makers's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 runaway hit Pushpa: The Rise. The first part of this franchise became a box-office winner even when it was released during the COVID-19 pandemic with many theaters shut. Devi Sri Prasad, who won a National Award for his chartbuster soundtrack in Pushpa: The Rise, has also composed music for this sequel.

Apart from this, the pan-Indian massy film has been associated with another tragic news. During Pushpa 2's premiere at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on Wednesday night, a 39-year-old woman died and two others were injured in a stampede. The stampede situation happened because of Arjun's surprise visit to the location. While the makers have issued a statement promising assistance to the woman's family, the police are expected to charge Arjun and the theater management in the case.