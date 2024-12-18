Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has set a new record by becoming the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹600cr, surpassing previous record holders like "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" and "Kalki 2898 AD".

Despite the arrest of its lead actor, Arjun, the film's success remained unaffected, even seeing a 70% increase in collections the day after his arrest.

Globally, it has outperformed films like "KGF Chapter 2" and Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan", and is on track to break the record of Rajamouli's "RRR".

'Pushpa 2' box office collection

'Pushpa 2' becomes fastest Hindi film to cross ₹600cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:37 pm Dec 18, 202406:37 pm

What's the story Allu Arjun's latest action drama, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has set a new record by becoming the fastest Hindi film to gross ₹600cr at the box office. The milestone was achieved in just 13 days post-release. T-Series announced the achievement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "#Pushpa2TheRule is THE FASTEST HINDI FILM to hit the 600 CRORES mark."

Record-breaking earnings

'Pushpa 2' surpassed previous Hindi box office records

On its second Tuesday, Pushpa 2: The Rule raked in ₹23.35cr, breaking the record for the highest collection on a second Tuesday for any Hindi film. By the end of Day 13, the film's domestic collection reached ₹952cr, with the Hindi collection at ₹601.5cr. With this, it defeated Stree 2 (₹597.99cr). This beats the previous records of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which both failed to cross ₹600cr in Hindi box office collections.

Unfazed performance

'Pushpa 2' continues success despite Arjun's arrest

The success of Pushpa 2: The Rule has remained unscathed despite the recent arrest of its lead actor, Arjun. After a stampede tragedy at a screening of the film, Arjun was arrested but the incident did not stop the film's box office run. In fact, collections witnessed a whopping 70% spike the day after his arrest.

Global impact

'Pushpa 2' dominates global box office, surpasses 'KGF Chapter 2'

Pushpa 2: The Rule has also made major strides at the global box office. After only 11 days, the film had collected a mind-boggling ₹1,302.6cr worldwide. This allowed it to overtake the lifetime collection of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 (₹1,215cr) and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Now, it is headed to shatter the record of Rajamouli's RRR (₹1,309cr).