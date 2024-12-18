'Pushpa 2' becomes fastest Hindi film to cross ₹600cr
Allu Arjun's latest action drama, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has set a new record by becoming the fastest Hindi film to gross ₹600cr at the box office. The milestone was achieved in just 13 days post-release. T-Series announced the achievement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "#Pushpa2TheRule is THE FASTEST HINDI FILM to hit the 600 CRORES mark."
'Pushpa 2' surpassed previous Hindi box office records
On its second Tuesday, Pushpa 2: The Rule raked in ₹23.35cr, breaking the record for the highest collection on a second Tuesday for any Hindi film. By the end of Day 13, the film's domestic collection reached ₹952cr, with the Hindi collection at ₹601.5cr. With this, it defeated Stree 2 (₹597.99cr). This beats the previous records of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which both failed to cross ₹600cr in Hindi box office collections.
'Pushpa 2' continues success despite Arjun's arrest
The success of Pushpa 2: The Rule has remained unscathed despite the recent arrest of its lead actor, Arjun. After a stampede tragedy at a screening of the film, Arjun was arrested but the incident did not stop the film's box office run. In fact, collections witnessed a whopping 70% spike the day after his arrest.
'Pushpa 2' dominates global box office, surpasses 'KGF Chapter 2'
Pushpa 2: The Rule has also made major strides at the global box office. After only 11 days, the film had collected a mind-boggling ₹1,302.6cr worldwide. This allowed it to overtake the lifetime collection of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 (₹1,215cr) and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Now, it is headed to shatter the record of Rajamouli's RRR (₹1,309cr).