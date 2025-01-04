Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 3' to start production in 2027: Report
What's the story
Director Sukumar has reportedly put the third installment of the successful Pushpa franchise, Pushpa 3, on hold.
This decision comes despite the significant success of Pushpa 2, especially in northern India where it has boosted lead actor Allu Arjun's fame.
Currently vacationing in the US, Sukumar is simultaneously preparing for an upcoming project with actor Ram Charan.
Reasoning
Sukumar's decision influenced by past stress, need for break
Sukumar's decision to postpone Pushpa 3 stems from the stress he underwent over the last 18 months, reported 123Telugu.
The director is now focusing on a much-deserved break and doesn't want to rush into his next project.
The production of Pushpa 3 is now expected to start in 2027, a year later than what was initially expected.
'Pushpa 2'
Know more about the 'Pushpa' franchise
Pushpa 2, released in December, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and is the second part of the Pushpa franchise.
The film's supporting cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.
The film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.