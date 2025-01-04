What's the story

Renowned Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious recently disclosed that she was offered a role in All We Imagine as Light but turned it down.

The revelation was made at a public event in Kerala where she reportedly attributed her decision to "peak arrogance."

"I am saying this as a confession. When I was at the peak of arrogance, I was offered a film. But I rejected it as I felt this movie was not for me," OTTPlay quoted her as saying.