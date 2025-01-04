Why Vincy Aloshious turned down 'All We Imagine as Light'
What's the story
Renowned Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious recently disclosed that she was offered a role in All We Imagine as Light but turned it down.
The revelation was made at a public event in Kerala where she reportedly attributed her decision to "peak arrogance."
"I am saying this as a confession. When I was at the peak of arrogance, I was offered a film. But I rejected it as I felt this movie was not for me," OTTPlay quoted her as saying.
Career trajectory
Aloshious's career and advice to young aspirants
Aloshious bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for Rekha in 2022.
She has also been a part of films like Jana Gana Mana, The Face of the Faceless, and Rifle Club.
She admitted she was at a career-high when she was offered All We Imagine as Light.
"I once believed that confidence and ego would take me places. But now, I realize the importance of having faith and prayer."
Film accolades
'All We Imagine as Light's global success and OTT release
All We Imagine as Light has become a global sensation.
It won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival and is nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, among several other triumphs.
Directed by Payal Kapadia, it stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.
The film is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.