'L2 Empuraan': Prithviraj Sukumaran's character poster as Zayed Masood unveiled
In honor of actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday on Wednesday, the makers of the much-anticipated film L2 Empuraan released his character poster. Sukumaran, who turned 41 today, will be seen as Zayed Masood in the much-awaited Malayalam cinema project. The film also stars Mohanlal reprising his popular role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Abraam from the Lucifer franchise. It is the second installment of a trilogy that started with the 2019 film Lucifer.
Sukumaran's character details and film's star-studded cast
The new poster released by Lyca Productions shows Sukumaran in black attire, holding a rifle and looking as confident as ever. His character is the "Emperor's General," who is "forsaken by God and nurtured by the devil." In L2 Empuraan, Masood is the right-hand man and confidante of protagonist Khureshi Abraam. The film's star-studded cast also features Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others.
'L2 Empuraan': A pan-Indian project with a stellar crew
L2 Empuraan is a joint venture of Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is directed by Sukumaran himself and written by Murali Gopy. The technical team includes Sujith Vaassudev as cinematographer, Deepak Dev as composer, and Akhilesh Mohan as editor. With a reported budget of around ₹400cr, L2 Empuraan will be one of the most expensive sequels ever made. An official release date is yet to be announced. It will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.