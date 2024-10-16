Summarize Simplifying... In short The new poster for 'L2 Empuraan' reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood, the "Emperor's General" and right-hand man of the protagonist.

The film, directed by Sukumaran and produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, is one of the most expensive sequels ever made with a budget of around ₹400cr.

The release date is yet to be announced, but it will be available in multiple Indian languages.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look as Zayed Masood

'L2 Empuraan': Prithviraj Sukumaran's character poster as Zayed Masood unveiled

By Tanvi Gupta 11:57 am Oct 16, 202411:57 am

What's the story In honor of actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday on Wednesday, the makers of the much-anticipated film L2 Empuraan released his character poster. Sukumaran, who turned 41 today, will be seen as Zayed Masood in the much-awaited Malayalam cinema project. The film also stars Mohanlal reprising his popular role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Abraam from the Lucifer franchise. It is the second installment of a trilogy that started with the 2019 film Lucifer.

Character insights

Sukumaran's character details and film's star-studded cast

The new poster released by Lyca Productions shows Sukumaran in black attire, holding a rifle and looking as confident as ever. His character is the "Emperor's General," who is "forsaken by God and nurtured by the devil." In L2 Empuraan, Masood is the right-hand man and confidante of protagonist Khureshi Abraam. The film's star-studded cast also features Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Production details

'L2 Empuraan': A pan-Indian project with a stellar crew

L2 Empuraan is a joint venture of Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is directed by Sukumaran himself and written by Murali Gopy. The technical team includes Sujith Vaassudev as cinematographer, Deepak Dev as composer, and Akhilesh Mohan as editor. With a reported budget of around ₹400cr, L2 Empuraan will be one of the most expensive sequels ever made. An official release date is yet to be announced. It will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.