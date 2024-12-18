Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Rashmika Mandanna praised directors Reddy Vanga and Sukumar for their empowering portrayal of women in films like 'Pushpa' and 'Animal'.

She admired their perspective of women as strong individuals, reflected in her characters Geetanjali and Srivalli.

Mandanna also highlighted her supportive relationships with co-stars Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vijay Deverakonda, and revealed her upcoming project with Salman Khan, 'Sikandar'.

Rashmika Mandanna praises Sukumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Rashmika lauds 'Pushpa,' 'Animal' directors for their portrayal of women

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:59 pm Dec 18, 202405:59 pm

What's the story Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of the recent blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, has lauded Pushpa director Sukumar and her previous film Animal's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said she loved how they showed women in their films. "What I have seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sukumar sir is their utmost respect toward a woman," she said.

Directors' perspective

'They don't look at women as creatures who need help'

Mandanna elaborated on the directors' perspective, saying, "They don't look at women as creatures who need help, they think that women are powerful." She further explained how this perspective is reflected in their work through characters like Geetanjali and Srivalli (both played by Mandanna). "Both of these characters know that Ranvijay or Pushpa are killing 200 people out there, but still, they have the guts to stand up against them when they make a mistake."

Character portrayal

'It's an honor to be directed by them'

Mandanna further spoke about how she saw and depicted her characters under Reddy Vanga and Sukumar's direction. She said, "If you go to the depth of it you will see the love and respect they have for women, that's how I was seeing it and portrayed it." "But these characters show a woman through a director's eyes, so it's an honor to be directed by them."

Professional bonds

Mandanna's relationship with co-stars and upcoming projects

When asked about her relationships with co-stars Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vijay Deverakonda, Mandanna stressed her supportive nature. She said, "I don't want to be a battle in their life, but rather a good experience. When I work with my co-stars, I know that I will always have their back." On the professional front, Mandanna will be seen with Salman Khan in Sikandar.