Despite exiting his executive role, Nate Moore will still contribute to the project, applying his decade-long Marvel experience.

While the release date remains unannounced, the studio assures that the sequel is a priority among other major upcoming projects.

'Black Panther 3' is officially in the making

Marvel Studios confirms 'Black Panther 3': What to expect

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:41 pm Dec 18, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Marvel Studios has officially announced Black Panther 3. The news comes just days after actor Denzel Washington revealed his involvement in the upcoming sequel. The previous film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was critically acclaimed and performed well at the box office despite the challenges posed by the original Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman's death. Now, fans are excited to see what direction the third installment will take.

Recall

Here's how 'Black Panther 2' ended

Wakanda Forever sees Shuri (Letitia Wright) become the next Black Panther and defeat Namor. However, she skips her coronation ceremony at the end of the film and instead, visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) in Haiti. There, we find out that T'Challa and Nakia have a son, who is growing up away from the throne. So, while we can assume Shuri will remain the Black Panther, the third part's storyline will also closely follow Nakia and T'Challa Junior.

Role transition

Nate Moore to continue with 'Black Panther 3' post-Marvel exit

Long-time Marvel Studios executive Nate Moore will exit his role after the release of Captain America: Brave New World in 2025. Despite his exit, Marvel Studios's Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito confirmed that Moore will continue to work with Marvel on Black Panther 3 in a different capacity. They praised Moore's contributions, saying he has been an integral part of their team since 2010 and his influence will persist in their storytelling. This is how the film's development was confirmed.

Future plans

Moore expressed gratitude and excitement for 'Black Panther 3'

Moore thanked Marvel Studios for his time there, saying, "Nearly everything I know about producing I've learned from my time at Marvel Studios." He also spoke about his excitement to work on Black Panther 3, saying he couldn't be more excited to apply his experience and passion for film toward theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda.

Release speculation

'Black Panther 3' among Marvel's key upcoming projects

Despite having a number of major projects in the works including The Fantastic Four, Spider-Man 4, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios has confirmed that Black Panther 3 is still a priority. The sequel was teased at the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a symbolic passing of the torch from Shuri to Toussaint. However, an official release date for the film is yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.