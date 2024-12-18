Marvel Studios confirms 'Black Panther 3': What to expect
Marvel Studios has officially announced Black Panther 3. The news comes just days after actor Denzel Washington revealed his involvement in the upcoming sequel. The previous film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was critically acclaimed and performed well at the box office despite the challenges posed by the original Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman's death. Now, fans are excited to see what direction the third installment will take.
Here's how 'Black Panther 2' ended
Wakanda Forever sees Shuri (Letitia Wright) become the next Black Panther and defeat Namor. However, she skips her coronation ceremony at the end of the film and instead, visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) in Haiti. There, we find out that T'Challa and Nakia have a son, who is growing up away from the throne. So, while we can assume Shuri will remain the Black Panther, the third part's storyline will also closely follow Nakia and T'Challa Junior.
Nate Moore to continue with 'Black Panther 3' post-Marvel exit
Long-time Marvel Studios executive Nate Moore will exit his role after the release of Captain America: Brave New World in 2025. Despite his exit, Marvel Studios's Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito confirmed that Moore will continue to work with Marvel on Black Panther 3 in a different capacity. They praised Moore's contributions, saying he has been an integral part of their team since 2010 and his influence will persist in their storytelling. This is how the film's development was confirmed.
Moore expressed gratitude and excitement for 'Black Panther 3'
Moore thanked Marvel Studios for his time there, saying, "Nearly everything I know about producing I've learned from my time at Marvel Studios." He also spoke about his excitement to work on Black Panther 3, saying he couldn't be more excited to apply his experience and passion for film toward theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda.
'Black Panther 3' among Marvel's key upcoming projects
Despite having a number of major projects in the works including The Fantastic Four, Spider-Man 4, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios has confirmed that Black Panther 3 is still a priority. The sequel was teased at the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a symbolic passing of the torch from Shuri to Toussaint. However, an official release date for the film is yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.