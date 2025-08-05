Explained: What is Delhi government's school fee regulation bill

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has introduced the "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025" in the Delhi Assembly. The bill seeks to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the city. This move comes after months of protests by parents over steep fee increases at several private institutions since April.

Education reform Education not a commodity, says Sood Sood introduced the bill on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, which will conclude on August 8. The session could be extended depending on legislative business needs. While introducing the bill, Sood said it seeks to end commercialization in education and punish those who exploit it for profit. He added, "Education is not a thing to be sold."

Fee regulation Bill mandates schools to form committees for fee hikes The bill mandates that schools must have the principal or head, one management representative, three teachers, and five parents (including SC/ST, OBC, and women) to decide on fee increases. A unanimous decision is required for any increase over three years. They will "look at 18 parameters and records of school and decide whether the school needs money or not. Everyone will have to be unanimous about the uniformity; only then can the fees be increased for three years," Sood said.

Political backlash Opposition leader Atishi accuses BJP of colluding with private schools Opposition Leader and former Delhi CM Atishi has slammed the bill, calling it a "fraud" that benefits private school owners. She alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is colluding with these schools to legalize their fee hikes. The bill applies to all private, unaided, and recognized schools in Delhi. Schools must submit proposed fees three years in advance and can revise them only once every three years.