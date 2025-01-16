Atishi, Sanjay Singh issued notice over bribe allegations against Dikshit
What's the story
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has issued notice to Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on a defamation complaint filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.
The next hearing date has been scheduled for January 27.
Dikshit decided to file criminal defamation lawsuits against them after the two AAP leaders alleged that Dikshit received funds from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Counterclaim
Dikshit denies allegations, demands evidence
Dikshit, who will be taking on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming elections, has vehemently denied these allegations. He called them baseless and defamatory.
"If there is even a shred of truth in their claims, let there be a thorough investigation by the ED or CBI," he said.
He also challenged Atishi and Singh to produce concrete evidence backing their accusations.
Accusation
Dikshit accuses AAP leaders of misleading public
Dikshit has accused Atishi and Singh of launching an attack on his integrity and trying to mislead the public with their statements.
He warned if they fail to substantiate their claims, he will ensure they are held accountable in court.
These allegations, according to Dikshit, have not only tarnished his reputation but also crossed the line of acceptable political discourse.
Impact
Dikshit expresses concern over impact on public trust
Further, Dikshit said the allegations have not only hurt his campaign but also the public's faith in fair elections.
"They must understand the gravity of their words," Dikshit said. He added politics shouldn't be reduced to making "wild, unverified claims."
Recalling the contribution of his mother, Sheila Dikshit, he said, "It is an important election. My mother...was an MLA from here. It feels good when people talk about her, how things were at that time, and how she changed...lives."