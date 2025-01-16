Kejriwal vs Parvesh Verma: Who is wealthier?
What's the story
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma filed their nominations for the New Delhi seat on Wednesday.
The financial disclosures made by both candidates show a stark difference in their economic backgrounds.
Kejriwal, a three-time former Delhi chief minister, has declared a family net worth of ₹4.2 crore in his election affidavit.
Meanwhile, Verma's family assets are worth ₹114 crore.
Asset details
Verma's personal and family assets breakdown
Verma's personal net worth is around ₹89 crore, while his wife Swati Singh's net worth is ₹24.4 crore.
The couple's children have declared movable assets worth around ₹1 crore.
Verma has declared movable assets worth ₹77.89 crore and immovable assets worth ₹12.19 crore, while Singh owns movable assets worth ₹17.53 crore and immovable assets worth ₹6.91 crore.
Financial portfolio
Verma's investments, gold assets and annual income
Verma has ₹2.2 lakh cash in hand and ₹1.2 crore in bank savings. His wife has ₹50,000 cash and ₹42 lakh in bank savings.
They have invested in shares and bonds worth ₹52.75 crore (Verma) and ₹16 crore (wife).
The couple also owns three cars: a Toyota Fortuner worth 9 lakh, a Toyota Innova worth 36 lakh, and an XUV worth 11.77 lakh.
Asset comparison
Kejriwal's personal and family assets overview
In terms of gold assets, Verma owns 200gm worth ₹8.25 lakh and his wife owns 1,110gm worth ₹45 lakh.
Verma's annual income was reported as ₹19.6 crore for 2023-24, up from ₹92 lakh in 2019-20.
His wife's income was noted as ₹91.9 lakh in 2023-24, compared to ₹5.3 lakh in 2019-20.
In comparison, Kejriwal's personal assets are worth ₹1.73 crore in the ₹4.2 crore family net worth.
Financial details
Kejriwal's movable assets and annual income
Kejriwal's movable assets include bank savings of around ₹2.96 lakh and cash in hand of ₹50,000.
His wife Sunita declared movable assets worth around ₹1 crore and immovable assets worth around ₹1.5 crore.
Kejriwal doesn't own a house or a vehicle, but his wife has a Baleno car.
Kejriwal's annual income rose from ₹1.57 lakh in 2019-20 to ₹7.2 lakh in 2023-24.