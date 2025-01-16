What's the story

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma filed their nominations for the New Delhi seat on Wednesday.

The financial disclosures made by both candidates show a stark difference in their economic backgrounds.

Kejriwal, a three-time former Delhi chief minister, has declared a family net worth of ₹4.2 crore in his election affidavit.

Meanwhile, Verma's family assets are worth ₹114 crore.