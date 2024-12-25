Summarize Simplifying... In short The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in a political tussle over two alleged fake welfare schemes in Delhi.

AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses the BJP of pressuring officers to issue notices on these non-existent schemes, while BJP's Virendra Sachdeva and Manoj Tiwari accuse AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of misleading the public.

A political controversy has erupted in Delhi

Delhi notification row: AAP vows action against officers

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:31 pm Dec 25, 202412:31 pm

What's the story A political controversy has erupted in Delhi over the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme announced by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are at odds after a public notice issued by the Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department. The notice warned that any political party collecting information under this scheme is committing fraud, as it has not been officially notified.

Accusations

AAP accuses BJP of pressuring officers, vows action

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has accused the BJP of pressuring government officers to issue the notice. He said, "Action will be taken against officers on whom pressure was put by the BJP to release this notice." The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, however, accused Kejriwal of misleading the public and claimed that he is "cheating the people of Delhi."

Scheme details

Scheme promises monthly allowance to unemployed women

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana promises a monthly allowance of ₹2,100 to unemployed women in Delhi. However, the Department of Women and Child Development clarified that no such scheme exists. The clarification came after AAP leaders launched a registration campaign for this scheme just a day before the notice was published.

Second notice

Notice issued on another non-existent scheme

The Health and Family Welfare Department also issued a notice about another fake scheme, the Sanjeevani Yojana. The scheme purportedly promised free healthcare for residents over 60 in Delhi hospitals. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed Kejriwal for allegedly fooling citizens with these schemes. He said, "Arvind Kejriwal has stooped so low that he is cheating the people of Delhi."

Kejriwal's response

Kejriwal suggests political opponents upset with welfare initiatives

In light of these allegations, Kejriwal hinted that his political rivals are angry over his welfare schemes. He alleged that Chief Minister Atishi may soon be arrested on trumped-up charges. This controversy comes just weeks ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, further heating up the political tussle between AAP and BJP.