The video was released on December 25

Watch: 'Santa Kejriwal' delivers gifts in AAP's AI-generated Christmas video

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:02 pm Dec 25, 202412:02 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) to produce a festive video of its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, as Santa Claus. The 36-second clip was released on December 25 as part of Delhi's Christmas celebrations. In the video, "Santa Kejriwal" is shown giving away gifts representing different welfare schemes launched by his party.

Welfare initiatives

Video highlights Kejriwal's welfare schemes and achievements

The video features Kejriwal giving a gift with ₹2,100 written on it to a woman, representing the Mahila Samman Yojana. The scheme promises monthly support of ₹2,100 for women. Another scene shows him with children in front of a building named "Delhi gov school," emphasizing AAP's work to improve government schools. The song in the video calls Kejriwal "jolly old Kejriwal" and sings: "Ho, ho, ho Santa Kejriwal is here, spreading joy to all far and near."

Election promises

Kejriwal's initiatives face challenges ahead of elections

The video also showcases the Sanjeevani Yojana, which provides free medical treatment for those above 60. However, both the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana have been marred by controversy after notices from Delhi government departments disowned them. The initiatives were announced ahead of the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, where Kejriwal will be contesting from the New Delhi constituency against Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.