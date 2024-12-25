Summarize Simplifying... In short The AAP government has introduced two welfare schemes, the Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana, aimed at supporting women and the elderly in Delhi.

Kejriwal alleged Atishi will be arrested soon

CM Atishi to be arrested soon in fake case: Kejriwal

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:29 am Dec 25, 202410:29 am

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will soon be arrested in a "fabricated case." Taking to X, the former CM said, "Some people have been rattled by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi in the next few days in a fabricated case." He also alleged that raids would be conducted on senior AAP leaders.

Welfare initiatives

AAP's welfare schemes target women and elderly

The AAP government recently launched two mega welfare schemes: the Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana. The former promises eligible women a monthly stipend of ₹1,000, which could be increased to ₹2,100 if AAP is re-elected. The latter offers free healthcare to Delhi residents aged 60 and above. These schemes are part of a series of welfare schemes aimed at women and the elderly ahead of next year's Delhi Assembly polls.

Political backlash

BJP leaders criticize AAP's welfare schemes

In response to Kejriwal's claims, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have slammed the AAP's welfare schemes as misleading election promises. Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP from New Delhi, accused Kejriwal of deceiving citizens and collecting personal data under false pretenses. She questioned why similar programs in Punjab hadn't delivered promised funds. BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva also accused Kejriwal of leading Delhi toward digital fraud and urged residents not to share personal information related to these schemes.