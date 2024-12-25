Summarize Simplifying... In short The Delhi health department has warned against potential fraud related to the Sanjeevani Yojana scheme, launched by AAP leaders including Chief Minister Kejriwal.

In response, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led central government of planning to arrest AAP members.

This incident highlights the ongoing power struggle between Delhi's government and the Centre, a conflict further complicated by the establishment of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, which can override the Chief Minister's decisions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The scheme is not real, says Delhi health dept

Delhi health department red-flags Kejriwal's Sanjeevani Yojana

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:26 am Dec 25, 202410:26 am

What's the story The Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department has flagged the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjeevani Yojana, a scheme promising free treatment for residents over 60 in private and government hospitals. In a public notice, the department said no such scheme exists and it has not authorized any collection of personal data from elderly citizens. The notice also warned against believing in promises of free treatment under this "supposed non-existent" scheme.

Fraud disclaimer

Department disclaims responsibility for frauds linked to scheme

The department has disclaimed responsibility for any frauds arising from activities related to the Sanjeevani Yojana. It labeled any collection of forms under this scheme as "fraudulent and without any authority." The notice advised citizens not to provide personal details or sign documents related to the scheme. This comes after AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi and party convener Arvind Kejriwal, launched a registration drive for the Sanjeevani Yojana.

Political response

Kejriwal responds to department's notice, targets BJP

In response to the department's notice, Kejriwal took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government. He alleged the schemes have "rattled them" and they are planning to arrest Atishi in a "fake case." He also spoke about possible raids on senior AAP leaders. This issue brings to light the ongoing tussle between Delhi's elected government and the Centre, with Delhi's principal secretaries reporting to the Chief Secretary, appointed by the central government.

Governance conflict

Power tussle between Delhi government and Centre

The power tussle between Delhi's elected government and the Centre has been a long-standing issue during AAP's rule. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Delhi's government would control services in the capital. However, the Centre countered with an ordinance and an Act establishing the National Capital Civil Services Authority. This Authority includes the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Principal Home Secretary, with central appointees able to outvote the Chief Minister on key decisions.