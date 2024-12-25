Summarize Simplifying... In short The Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to allocate ₹3 crore for purchasing SUVs for Omar Abdullah, leader of the victorious National Conference, has sparked controversy.

Critics, including former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu, question the government's priorities, while the government insists on strict compliance in fund utilization.

The SUVs will be managed by existing staff, ensuring no additional costs for new drivers.

The SUVs will be used officially by Omar Abdullah

Row over J&K government's approval of ₹3cr for Omar's SUVs

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:59 am Dec 25, 202409:59 am

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a budget of ₹3.04 crore to buy eight Toyota Fortuner vehicles. The SUVs will be used officially by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, an order from the transport department stated. The plan is to distribute four vehicles in Delhi, two in Jammu and two in Srinagar.

Criticism voiced

Former Srinagar Mayor criticizes government's spending priorities

The decision has also attracted criticism from former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu, who took to X to express his disapproval. Questioning the government's priorities, he wrote, "200 units of free power. No business rules, age relaxation for PSI. No powers. Rationalization of reservations - sub-committee, but shopping spree for king's cavalcade, all powers available. Wow."

Fund management

Government ensures strict compliance in fund utilization

The government order clearly states that the allocated funds are to be used only for purchasing the SUVs. It mandates submission of all expenditure certificates and related accounts by March 31, 2025. Officials have confirmed that existing staff will manage these vehicles, eliminating the need for new driver positions. The transport department has been directed to ensure strict compliance to prevent any misuse of funds.

Election results

Abdullah's National Conference emerges victorious in elections

In the recent Assembly elections, Abdullah's National Conference won 42 seats, emerging as the single largest party. Abdullah himself won from two constituencies, Budgam and Ganderbal. The Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 29 seats while NC ally Congress could only win six seats.